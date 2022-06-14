Collins solo strike helps Republic of Ireland earn a point against Ukraine

The Republic of Ireland earned a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their fourth and final game of this international window.

The game was played in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nathan Collins first half goal gave Stephen Kenny's side the lead before Artem Dovbyk's strike two minutes into the second half levelled proceedings.

Elsewhere in Nations League Group B1 Scotland defeated Armenia 4-1. The result leaves the Boys in Green in third place in the table Nations League Group B1.