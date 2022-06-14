Four men arrested following west Belfast 'altercation'

Four men have been arrested following reports of an altercation in west Belfast.

It happened in the Colinview Street area at around 10.50pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Four men aged 52, 28, 20 and 19 years old were arrested in relation to the incident and all remain in police custody at this time.

"A number of items were also seized following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101."