Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune misses New Zealand tour through injury

Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune will miss Ireland's summer tour of New Zealand as Andy Farrell named a 40-man squad in what will be Ireland's first summer tour since their 2018 series win in Australia.

Baloucoune went off during the first half of Ulster's United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers on Saturday.

Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Ronan Kelleher have also been ruled out of the tour through injury.

“We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.” said coach Andy Farrell.Johnny Sexton will captain the side as Ireland tackle New Zealand on three occasions in July as well as Maori All Blacks.

Ireland squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Keith Earls, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Michael Lowry, Conor Murray, Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Dori, Tadhg Furlong, ian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahon, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier