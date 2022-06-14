Linfield face Welsh champions The New Saints in Champions League qualifier

Linfield will face The New Saints of Wales in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The draw, which was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday, pits the Irish League champions against the Cymru Premier champions.

Linfield will play the first leg away from home, on 5 or 6 July, followed by a return leg the following week at Windsor Park on 12 or 13 July.

The dates and kick off times are yet to be confirmed by both clubs.

While the winners will advance to the second qualifying round, the losers will transfer to the same stage of the Europa Conference League qualifying process.

The draw also saw League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers paired with Maltese side Hibernians, playing at home first.