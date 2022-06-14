Man arrested as part of probe into UDA drugs crime

A 39-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

The arrest by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) follows searches at three locations in the Shankill area which saw police recover drugs, 50,000 cigarettes and suspected counterfeit football shirts.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

"The arrest follows proactive searches at three locations in the Shankill area on June 9 which saw officers seize an estimated #48,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.

"We also recovered a Taser, an estimated 50,000 cigarettes, as well as a quantity of cash and a number of suspected counterfeit items, including football shirts.

"This arrest, on the back of our searches and seizures, is a demonstration of the PCTF's commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us."