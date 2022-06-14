Protocol plan 'creating uncertainty for business' - O'Neill

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill has warned that UK Government legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol has created uncertainty for businesses.

The legislation to allow changes to be made to the post-Brexit trade deal was published on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the plan does not impact the bloc or break international law, so there is no need for Europe to take legal action.

Ms O'Neill said the move "is not in the best interests of the business community" in Northern Ireland.

"There are ways to smooth the protocol but that needs to be done in an agreed fashion between the EU and the British Government," she said.

"The Boris Johnson approach of running roughshod over the protocol, undermining the protocol, undermining the Good Friday Agreement, undermining political stability is just not acceptable and it is not the way to go.

"Boris Johnson's Bill is unilateral action, it is breaching international agreements, it is running a coach and horses over the protocol that they themselves signed up to.

"There is only one bad faith player in the middle of this Brexit debacle and that is Boris Johnson and the Tory party."

The protocol arrangements require regulatory checks and customs declarations on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists have opposed to the international treaty, claiming it has undermined Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom.

The DUP has blocked the formation of a new power-sharing government at Stormont following last month's Assembly election in protest.

Party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said the UK Government was entitled to take unilateral action over the Protocol arrangements.

A majority of Northern Ireland's lawmakers rejected the foreign secretary's plan to tear up the Protocol in a letter to Boris Johnson on Monday.

The Republic of Ireland's government said reneging on a bilateral treaty "does an awful lot of damage to Britain's international reputation".

The UK pressed ahead with the plan, despite warnings, and its release was met with an immediate response from the EU, with chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic saying the move would damage trade as he threatened legal action.

But Ms Truss said the changes being proposed "don't make the EU any worse off" as it protects the bloc's single market, "so there simply is no reason for the EU to take any action".