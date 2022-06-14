Swimmer in difficulty rescued off Co Antrim coastline

A swimmer has been rescued by RNLI volunteers after getting into difficulty along the Co Antrim coastline.

She was spotted 200m off the shore at Cushendall on Monday evening.

A lifeboat crew which had been carrying out a training exercise at Red Bay was diverted to the scene.

They helped her out of the water and administered casualty care as the lifeboat made its way back to the station.

She was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

"This was a frightening experience for the swimmer," said Red Bay RNLI Helm Emmet Connor. "We would like to wish her a speedy recovery.

"Time was of the essence this evening and we would like to commend our fellow crew member who spotted the casualty was in danger and immediately raised the alarm which allowed us to get to her so quickly and bring her to safety."