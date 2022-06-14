Skip to content
ITV Hub Homepage
Watch Live
Full Series
Shows
Categories
News
Watch
ad-free
now
Sign In
Account icon
Mobile Menu Icon
open mobile menu
Weather
Your Area
National
Border
Tyne Tees
Calendar
Granada
Central
Anglia
London
Meridian
Wales
West Country
Channel
UTV
Categories
Search Icon
Ukraine
Coronavirus
Politics
World
Climate
Royal
Health
Entertainment
Weather
Weather
Search Icon
Search Icon
Tracey Magee: Government has been spooked by Tory MP unease on protocol
UTV
Politics
Brexit
Stormont
Tuesday 14 June 2022, 6:03am
Play Brightcove video
Tracey Magee with the latest political analysis on
View From Stormont
.
UK initiates plan to override Northern Ireland Protocol - what you need to know
The Northern Ireland Protocol mess is Johnson’s mess