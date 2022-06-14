Play Brightcove video

'Belfast shooting'

A man has been shot in the legs in west Belfast.

Police received reports of the incident in the Forfar Lane area of the Springfield Road last night, just before 9.15pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries.

'Protocol fallout'

The DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says it's right the government has acted on the Protocol .

But he denied his party is now under pressure to re-enter power-sharing at Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking as Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance MLAs wrote to the Prime Minister, saying his new legislation is destabilising - something denied by the UK foreign secretary.

'Wrightbus deal'

Wrightbus has secured a deal worth up to half a billion pounds to supply up to 800 zero-emissions double decker buses for the Republic of Ireland's National Transport.

An initial deal has been agreed with the Ballymena company for 120 buses that will hit the road next year.

'Football draw'

Linfield will find out who they will face in the opening rounds of the UEFA Champions League when the draw takes place in Switzerland later.

Cliftonville, Crusaders and Larne will also find out who they'll face in the Europa conference League, as will League of Ireland side Derry City.