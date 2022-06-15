Cost-of-living payments of £650 to be made in two installments

Cost-of-living payments for some of those most in need in Northern Ireland will be paid over the coming weeks, the communities minister has confirmed.

Deirdre Hargey said direct payments of up to £650 will be made to those on income-related and disability benefits, as well as pensioners.

She described it as a "step in the right direction" but said the payments "do not go far enough to protect all those impacted."

The minister added: "Many people are struggling, including workers and families who are not eligible for benefits.

“The absence of a functioning Executive and no budget in place makes the challenge of dealing with these issues all the greater."

The department says the payment of £650 will be made automatically in two instalments to those in receipt of the following means tested benefits:

Universal Credit

State Pension Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

It says the first payment of £326 will be made in July, followed by a second payment of £324 which will be made in autumn 2022.

Those in receipt of both child and working tax credits will also receive a payment of £650 paid in two instalments in autumn and winter.