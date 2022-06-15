Giant artwork on Stormont lawn symbolises unity

Play Brightcove video

Giant intertwined hands symbolising unity have been painted on the lawn in front of Parliament buildings at Stormont.

It's part of a world-wide project by Saype - a celebrated French graffiti artist - who uses his artwork to share his vision for the future.

"The idea is to speak about how it is important to work together to overcome different issues that humanity has," he told UTV.

The giant, biodegradable lawn fresco is on display as part of the Belfast Photo Festival, which runs until the end of June.