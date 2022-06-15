New £50 note goes into circulation in Northern Ireland

Ulster Bank's new £50 note goes into circulation on Wednesday.

It's the latest in a series of vertically-oriented notes and the design features Dame Susan Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

The astrophysicist from Northern Ireland discovered the first radio pulsars in 1967.

Ulster Bank says the date for withdrawal of paper £50 notes is yet to be announced and customers can continue to use them until this time.

"We’re really proud to introduce this latest bold new design," Terry Robb from the bank said.

“The new polymer notes last two-and-a-half-times longer than traditional cotton notes, making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

"Their advanced security features also make it easier for customers to protect themselves from being a victim of fraud."

People and places from Northern Ireland feature prominently on the new notes.

The bank says it is putting a big focus on local industry, including aerospace, ship building, linen mills, and the film industry.

Sandra Wright from Ulster Bank said: “The note designs are a celebration of the people and places of Northern Ireland, building on the designs of our £5, £10 and £20 notes.

"But this new note has a particular focus on women and women’s role in life and industry here, including amazing achievements such as Dame Jocelyn Bell’s discovery of pulsars."