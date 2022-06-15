Play Brightcove video

'Protocol response'

EU ambassadors are due to meet in Brussels later today to discuss their response to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill introduced by the UK Government.

The legislation tabled by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will cancel out most of the post-Brexit trade arrangements.

As well as restarting the legal action it paused last year, the EU is also expected to outline a package of proposals aimed at easing the Protocol's impact.

'Questions for PM'

Meanwhile Boris Jonhson faces questions by MPs in the House of Commons for the first time since the publication of the contorversial bill.

The Prime Minister insists it's no big deal - but there's been widespread criticism with the Irish government branding it "a serious breach of trust".

'Barred from Russia'

Three DUP MPs have been barred from Russia as part of a response to UK sanctions placed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Sammy Wilson, Gavin Robinson and Gregory Campbell appear on the list, along with a number of journalists.

DUP MPs Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon have already been banned.

'New £50 note'

Ulster Bank's new 50 pound notes goes into circulation today, featuring a design that focuses on aerospace, ship building, linen mills, and the film industry.

The existing notes will remain in circulation for the time being.

'Stormont art'

Giant intertwined hands symbolising unity have been painted on the lawn in front of Parliament buildings at Stormont.

It's part of a world-wide project by Saype - a celebrated French graffiti artist - who uses his artwork to share his vision for the future.