Woman hit with hammers by masked men in Derry

A woman has been struck with weapons including hammers by masked men during an assault at a flat in Londonderry.

It happened in the Fountain Hill area on Tuesday evening.

Police said four men forced their way into the property at around 10.15pm while another two waited outside.

They made their way into a room where the woman, aged her 40s, was hit on the leg and hands with weapons including hammers.

Police said it was a "terrifying ordeal" for the victim, who suffered "minor injuries".

A spokesperson added: "She was attacked in her home, a place where she deserves to feel safe, and, understandably, she is very distressed."

Windows, doors and other furnishings in the property were smashed by the men who fled in the direction of Top of the Hill.

Detectives are appealing for information, particularly from anyone who was in the area between 10.05pm and 10.15pm.

"While we’ve made a number of enquiries into this incident, which we are investigating as an aggravated burglary, working to establish who was involved and a motive, we're appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened, and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.