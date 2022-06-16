A man accused of murdering his neighbour with a scythe will not be giving evidence at his trial.

Joseph Joyce, who's 31 and with an address at Clon Elagh in Londonderry, denies murdering John Paul McDonagh in April 2020.

Mr McDonagh, who was 18, died when a row between the two families escalated into a street fight outside Joyce's home.

He was struck in the leg by the scythe, and it severed an artery in his thigh.

Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Laganside, was told Joyce was exercising his right not to give evidence.

Later on Thursday, lawyers for the prosecution and the defence will begin their closing speeches to the jury.