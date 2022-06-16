Play Brightcove video

Gary Player once said "the more I practice the luckier I get".

But there was no luck involved in Ireland’s victory at the European Team Championships for golfers with a disability in Belgium last weekend, winning the competition by 25 strokes.

Massereene Golf Club player Gareth McNeilly captained the side to the win.

"The guys just played fantastic golf from start to finish, it couldn't have gone any better." said McNeilly.

"With the standard of player we have now, there was expectations but they absolutely delivered, it was fantastic to be a part of it."

Gareth lost his leg in a motorbike accident back in 2002 and feels the game of golf has helped him get through some difficult days, and appeals to anyone not to hesitate in picking up a club.

"There's 20% of the population across with a disability across the island of Ireland, so that's a lot of people that we can get out on the golf course".

It's the perfect place to get the exercise, meet people, and just enjoy yourself and golf gives that opportunity whether you're six or 96, it's the perfect game for that," added McNeilly.

Next up for McNeilly is the Irish Open next week at Roganstown, hoping to add more silverware to his collection.