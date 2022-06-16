Gardaí are on the hunt for a getaway car after a gold-coloured BMW-X 5 smashed into a prison van near the Northern Ireland border.

Another car - a black Audi - is believed to be at the centre of a hit-and-run collision on the Armagh-Monaghan border.

An Irish Prison Services van and a gold-coloured BMW X5 were involved in the incident on the N2 in Clontibret, Co Monaghan, at around 6.45pm on Wednesday (15 June).

The car was found burnt out a short distance away from the collision shortly after, authorities said.

No one was injured in the collision.

Gardaí are now searching for a black Audi A4 which was believed to have been used to ferry suspects from the scene of the burnt out car and say the vehicle had Northern Ireland registration plates.

An Garda Síochána says it is satisfied that the BMW X5 may have been stolen in a burglary in Ashbourne, Co. Meath on the 15 May 2022.

The correct registration of the BMW X5 is 04D77272.

At the time of the collision the BMW was bearing false registration plates 06D520, Gardaí said.

Gardaí have asked any witnesses to come forward.

