Psychiatrists urge Stormont return 'for sake of nation's mental health'

Leading psychiatrists are urging Northern Ireland's politicians to get back to Stormont as soon as possible "for the sake of the nation's mental health".

They have warned that much-needed funding cannot be approved while there is no sitting government.

Dr Richard Wilson, chair of Royal College of Psychiatrists NI, said it is "not sustainable nor a good situation to be in".

Last June, the publication of a new Mental Health Strategy including a funding plan was launched which set out the future of services over the next decade.

The plan identified an investment need of £1.2bn over the next 10 years.

“It’s disappointing that these plans are stalled because of the lack of a sitting government in Stormont," continued Dr Wilson.

“Our patients desperately need funding for the Strategy to be approved. We need a collective effort for the benefit of everyone’s mental health in Northern Ireland."