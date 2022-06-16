A former Alliance Party councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has died suddenly.

Glenn Finlay served as an independent councillor after being suspended by Alliance in December.

He had been elected in May 2019 to the council.

In a statement, a spokesperson for his former party said: "We are shocked by the sudden death of Glenn Finlay.

"We would ask people respect the privacy of his family at this very difficult time and we extend to them our sincerest condolences."