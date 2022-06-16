Play Brightcove video

'Protocol stand-off'

It's expected the UK Government will confirm later it does not intend to bring forward the next stage of the controversial Northern Ireland protocol bill.

UTV understands the government is not prepared to move to the second reading of the bill until the DUP agrees to restore devolution at Stormont.

Yesterday the EU restarted legal action against the UK Government over its plans to change the Protocol.

'Appeal over police murders'

The daughter and the son of two police officers killed in county Armagh 25 years ago have urged the public for help to get justice for their fathers.

Constable John Graham and Reserve Constable David Johnston were shot dead in Lurgan 1997.

They had been on patrol on Church Walk in the town when two gunmen ran up behind them and shot them.

The attack was blamed on the Provisional IRA at the time.

'Mental health plea'

Leading psychiatrists are demanding that politicians get back to Stormont for the sake of the nation's mental health.

Last year, a new Mental Health Strategy identified an investment need of £1.2bn over the next 10 years - but because there is no Executive, no funding can be approved.

Doctors in Northern Ireland say the situation is not sustainable.

'US Open bid'

Rory McIlroy starts his bid to win the US Open for a second time later. He previously won the Major in 2011.

The Holywood golfer heads into the tournament in good form after winning the Canadian Open last week.

'Clean air'

Today is National Clean Air Day.

People are being encourage to talk to someone about the harms of air pollution, walk short distance trips and leave the car at home where possible.

They're also being asked to tell local and national decision makers what would make it easier to walk more.