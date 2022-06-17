A Belfast black taxi tour has been named as one of the top 20 experiences in the world by Trip Advisor.

Cab Tours Belfast came 17th on the review website’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Top Overall Experiences — World list. It was the fourth highest ranked UK attraction.

Jointly owned by both a Protestant and a Catholic, they set up the company to provide tours with an unbiased view of Northern Ireland’s history.

Steven Harper is one of those taxi tour drivers.

"We're doing these tours roughly about 15 years," he told UTV.

"This is a big achievement, what we have won here. We have more in common than what we thought we had."

The list was topped by the Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise - Live Guide - from Anne Frank House experience, with Red Dunes Quad Bike, Sandsurf, Camels & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp in Dubai coming in second, followed by a tour of the North Shore in Hawaii.

The High-Speed Thames River RIB Cruise in London, City & Beatles Tour in Liverpool and the Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh were the top three UK experiences.