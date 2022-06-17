A nine-year-old boy has died following a collision between two bikes in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

It happened in the Dunclug area just before 5pm on Thursday.

A second boy aged 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition on Friday morning.

It is understood the boys were the riders of the two bikes. They were reported to be scrambler type bikes.

Police say a full investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to contact detectives on the number 101.

DUP MP Ian Paisley is to meet with the police over the incident. "To the young people and families involved like everyone our thoughts are with them. They are foremost in our prayers," he said. "I have today arranged to speak with the police about the matter. And will discuss some proposals about ensuring these circumstances can be avoided in the future. "Once again we are indebted to the Air Ambulance and the emergency services who worked so professionally to get the children the medical assistance they needed."

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it responded to a 999 call at 4.47pm.

“NIAS despatched three emergency crews and a doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) crew on board, to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment one child was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast while the other was taken to the same location by ambulance.”