Charges after 'laser shone at police aircraft' in Newtownabbey

Police investigating an incident where a laser was shone at a police aircraft have charged a man.

Detectives said it happened in Newtownabbey on Thursday evening.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 8 July.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, as is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.