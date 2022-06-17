Two children are in hospital after a "serious" crash in Ballymena involving scrambler motorbikes in Ballymena.

The incident happened in the Dunclug area on Thursday at around 5pm.

Emergency services attended and one child taken to hospital by the Air Ambulance. The other was taken by road.

It is thought the children are aged nine and 11.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said the incident was "very worrying".

"To the young people and families involved like everyone our thoughts are with them. They are foremost in our prayers," he said.

"I have today arranged to speak with the police about the matter. And will discuss some proposals about ensuring these circumstances can be avoided in the future.

"Once again we are indebted to the Air Ambulance and the emergency services who worked so professionally to get the children the medical assistance they needed."

A statement from the Ambulance Service said: "NIAS dispatched three emergency crews and a doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment one child was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast while the other was taken to the same location by ambulance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.