Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has extended his contract until at least 2025.

The move will seal his status as the province's longest-serving coach in the professional era.

It follows a season in which Ulster secured a semi-final place in the inaugural United Rugby Championship.

McFarland joined Ulster as head coach in 2018 and said the challenge that lies ahead is "immense" but "exciting".

He said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster Rugby.

"It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships."