Fresh appeal for information about murder of Glenn Quinn

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of Glenn Quinn ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday.

Mr Quinn was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park, Carrickfergus in January 2020.

Detectives believe the 47-year-old was attacked by a gang of men in his home some time between Thursday 1 and Friday 4 January.

“Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"The unprovoked, violent attack left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his slow and painful death."

Police said the loss felt by Mr Quinn's family, nearly two-and-a-half years on, is "as raw as ever".

A spokesperson continued: “The family is frustrated and like any of us, deserve answers and justice for their loved one.

“We are again appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and come forward."

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.

“We firmly believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know the circumstances and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder," police added.

"These are clearly dangerous individuals.

"We are appealing to the community directly to help us seek justice for Glenn and make your area safer for everyone living there."