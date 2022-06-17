Play Brightcove video

'EU warning'

There has been another warning from the EU over Prime Minister Boris Johnston's plans to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The European Commission vice-president says the move is politically driven and very damaging to EU and UK relations.

Maroš Šefčovič says the European Union is not here for political point scoring.

It comes after the EU launched fresh legal action against the UK in response to the controversial legislation.

'Spit-guards usage'

There have been renewed calls for PSNI officers to stop using controversial spit and bite guards.

It comes as it's been revealed they will be a permanent part of equipment, after they were temporarily introduced during the pandemic as an emergency Covid-19 measure.

However Amnesty International says there is no medical evidence that they prevent the virus's spread and that they also may be in breach of equality legislation.

The Police Federation say they are “essential and badly needed protection for officers”.

'Health transformation'

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill has said a fully functioning Executive is needed to transform the health service in Northern Ireland.

Her comments come after Health Minister Robin Swann announced a major plan mapping out how hospital services will be delivered here in the future.

Health experts have warned that the current structures are not sustainable.

'Vaccine head recognised'

The outgoing head of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme is set to be recognised by Ulster University for her contributions during the pandemic.

Dr Patricia Donnelly has been named as one of this year's eight honourary graduates.

Other key figures being recognised include businesswoman Jackie Henry - and Dr Karen Weekes, Ireland's first solo transatlantic oarswoman.

'US Open starts'

Rory McIlroy has made a strong start in his pursuit of a first major in eight years at the US Open.

The world number three carded a three-under 67 to finish in a five-way tie for second place after day one at Brookline in Boston.

McIlroy finished the round one shot of the lead.