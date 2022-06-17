More than 200 jobs are to be created in Belfast by a financial technology company.

The Bank of London is a so-called clearing bank that approves and processes payments globally.

It already has bases in London and New York, with Belfast the chosen location for its Centre of Excellence.

The company says that the posts, which include software engineers and other tech roles, will be filled over the next four years.

It has already welcomed 34 new colleagues – a team made up of payments leaders, software engineers, operations and other business functions – with 54 further roles already being advertised.

The Bank of London forecasts to generate around £20m worth of annual salaries for the local economy when all the roles are in place.

Anthony Watson, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of The Bank of London, said, “To build the future of finance, we need to be where the future is.

Belfast is now the UK’s gateway city to the European Union, and this coupled with Belfast’s exceptional FinTech talent across multiple disciplines, makes it the logical choice for The Bank of London’s Centre of Excellence to power our UK expansion."

The Rt. Hon. Lord Mandelson PC, Deputy Group Chairperson & Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bank of London, said, "During my time as Her Majesty’s Secretary of State of Northern Ireland I got to work with people from all faiths and backgrounds.

"The people of Northern Ireland left an indelible impression on me, and I’m delighted that our firm has selected Belfast for its Centre of Excellence."