The former partner of a Kardashian sister has shown interest in a property with a race track located next to it - and it is in Northern Ireland.

Scott Disick, who appeared in the long running 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', has three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram and posting to his 27 million followers, the reality TV personality shared a photo of a property in Moneymore, Co Londonderry.

He posted: "Dream house. Always wanted a race track in my backyard."

The house is on the Cookstown Road in the small village.

Kardashian and Disick split after a tumultuous nine-year relationship back in 2015.