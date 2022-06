Rory McIlroy has made a strong start in his pursuit of a first major in eight years at the US Open.

The world number three carded a three-under 67 to finish in a five-way tie for second place after day one at Brookline in Boston.

The group sit one shot behind the early leader, Canada's Adam Hardwin.

McIlroy continued his good form, following on from his win at the Canadian Open last week, with four birdies and one bogey in his first round.