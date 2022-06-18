Play Brightcove video

Aidan Browne has a round-up of Saturday's news, sport and weather in Northern Ireland.

Cost of living rallies held across Northern Ireland

Video report by Barbara McCann: A rally has taken place in Belfast to highlight the rising cost of living - one of a number taking place across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Thousands also attended a similar demonstration in London. The protests were organised by a coalition of trade unions and political parties.

Star Tyrone hurler dies in swimming pool accident in Spain

Tributes have been paid to star Tyrone hurler Damian Casey - who has died at the age of 29.

Mr Casey was attending a friend's wedding in Spain when he died suddenly in an accident in a swimming pool. The Dungannon man played for Owen-Roe (Eoghan Ruadh) GAA club and for the county's senior hurling team.

Damian was described as "a special gift" to the county and the sport by Tyrone's chairman Michael Kerr - saying: "We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing."

A minute's silence was held ahead of the All-Ireland quarter-final between Cork and Galway on Saturday afternoon.

Police renew appeal for information leading to killers of Mark Hall

Detectives investigating the death of Mark Hall have reissued an appeal to find those involved in his murder.

The 31-year-old was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast in December. Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team say a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Red Arrows flypast to mark Armed Forces Day

The RAF Red Arrows made their first appearance in Northern Ireland during this Platinum Jubilee year. Credit: Pacemaker

Large crowds have made their way to Co Down to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Over 500 soldiers, veterans and military bands paraded from Banbridge War Memorial to the town's Rugby Club - where spectators enjoyed a day of musical performances, as well as ground and aerial displays.

It included a flypast from the RAF Red Arrows - their first appearance in Northern Ireland during this Platinum Jubilee year.

Irish Premiership opening fixtures revealed

To sport, Linfield will begin their Premier League title defence with a home game against Portadown in the opening weekend's fixtures.

Cliftonville, who finished second last season, will travel to Coleraine while Ballymena United will kick off at home to Glenavon.

Irish cup holders Crusaders will host Dungannon Swifts. Larne welcome Glentoran and newly promoted Newry city will travel to Carrick Rangers.

UTV Weather: Mainly dry and bright

Forecast by Conchúr Dowds: Cloudy start to Sunday with scattered showers, then drier and brighter later with some sunshine developing.

Breezy at times with an occasionally fresh northerly wind. Maximum temperature 18 °C.