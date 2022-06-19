Murder arrest after woman, 77, found dead inside Cookstown house

Police in Co Tyrone have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a pensioner's body was found in a house.

The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: "Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

"A 45-year-old man located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist police with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."