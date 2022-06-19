Play Brightcove video

Aidan Browne has a round-up of Sunday's news, sport and weather in Northern Ireland.

Man, 45, arrested after 77 year-old woman murdered in Cookstown

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Credit: Google Maps

Police in Co Tyrone have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a pensioner's body was found in a house. The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Taoiseach warns of ‘serious situation’ if UK scraps NI protocol

Mr Martin also said the European Union wants to avoid a trade war. Credit: PA Images

The Irish premier has warned it would be a “very serious situation” if the UK Government enacted legislation to scrap the bulk of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol. Micheal Martin said the legislation will cause “economic vandalism” on Northern Ireland.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson has said the Taoiseach failed to recognise the flaws and showed that he was focused on Dublin's interests.

Terminally ill poverty crisis branded 'truly shameful' by end of life charity

Report by Peter Moor.

New data has revealed that 2,000 people died in poverty in Northern Ireland in 2019 - a figure which the end-of-life charity Marie Curie has described as "shocking".

The organisation fears the number of terminally ill people affected is likely to have increased with the soaring cost of living.

Northern Irish rider dies at Kells road races

Jack Oliver came off his bike after a fatal accident during Sunday's Supersport race. Credit: Pacemaker

A rider from Limavady, Co Londonderry has died at the Kells road races in County Meath. Jack Oliver, who was in his early 20s, came off his bike in a fatal accident during Sunday's Supersport race, resulting in a red flag stoppage and the event being abandoned.

It was the first national road race held in the Republic of Ireland since 2019.

Tributes paid after former UTV journalist Aideen Kennedy dies aged 43

She is survived by her children Jacob and Eva, as well as parents Noel and Maura. Credit: UTV

Tributes have been pouring in for ex-UTV journalist Aideen Kennedy, who has died aged 43 following a battle with terminal illness. Her death comes just hours after the 43-year-old revealed she was receiving palliative care in a post on social media on Friday night.

UTV Weather: Dry, bright and sunny, feeling warm in the east

Forecast by Conchúr Dowds.

The rest of Sunday night will be dry with lengthy clear periods before becoming chilly in some rural areas with winds easing. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Monday will then be dry with some lengthy spells of warm sunshine. Clouding over from the northwest through the evening. Light winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C.