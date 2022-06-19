Tributes have been pouring in for ex-UTV journalist Aideen Kennedy, who has died aged 43 following a battle with terminal illness.

Her death comes just hours after the 43-year-old revealed she was receiving palliative care in a post on social media on Friday night.

She went on to ask followers to keep an eye out for her children, Jacob and Eva, who she described as "the kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies."

She is also survived by her parents Noel and Maura.

A spokesperson for UTV said: "The UTV family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former colleague and friend Aideen Kennedy.

"A truly gifted reporter, she spent many years at UTV bringing viewers stories from all over Northern Ireland.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family at this very sad time."

Former UTV political editor Ken Reid was among those to pay tribute to his once-colleague.

He said "the thought [Aideen] is no longer with us is just heart breaking. A decent soul who suffered too much.

While BBC weather presenter Barra Best said: "Aideen was always lovely to meet out while covering a story."

Politicians have also paid tribute to the late journalist, including the DUP's Emma Little Pengelly.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: "No more pain, or illness for you now. No more sorrow or trauma. The most beautiful, kind soul that life gave me the privilege of knowing."