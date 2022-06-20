A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of seven counts of assaulting police in Enniskillen in the early hours of Monday morning.

The PSNI said officers were attending a report of burglary in the Derrin Park area of the town just before 2.30am on Monday morning.

While the man was being detained, five officers were assaulted requiring a number of them to be taken to hospital

Inspector Patton said: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable and must not be tolerated as ‘part of the job'."

"As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery."

A woman in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences relating to the burglary.