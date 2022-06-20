A man has been arrested by police after a house in Coleraine was petrol bombed early on Monday morning.

The man, aged in his 20s, is being questioned by police on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A home in Glenvara Drive was attacked with a petrol bomb around midnight on Monday.

Police found two petrol bombs, one of which had started a fire in the front garden.The two people inside the house were unharmed, however, there was significant damage done to the front door, and a window was smashed.

The police and the Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house. The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information on the attack to contact 101 or Crimestoppers.

