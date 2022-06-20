A child has been rushed to hospital by ambulance after a crash in Magherafelt on Monday morning.

Three adults were also taken to hospital, one to the Royal Victoria and two to Antrim Area Hospital following the incident at the Castledawson Road roundabout.

Four emergency crews, a doctor, an officer and the air ambulance were also sent to the scene of the collision which happened just before 7.45am.

The roundabout was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference 324 of 20/06/22.

