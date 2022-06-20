Tributes have been paid to the motorbike racer Jack Oliver who died on Sunday following a crash at the Kells road races.

Oliver's father Tommy, who was at the races on Sunday, said that he was "totally broken" by the death of his son and that he would love Jack forever.

Mr Oliver's brother Robbie said in a facebook post that "our wee rocket has gained his angel wings."

Robbie Oliver asked that his family's privacy be respected during this time.

Jack Oliver passed away after crashing his bike during the Kells Road Race. He was 22 years old.

Oliver's partner Lucy Curran also paid tribute on Sunday evening calling him "my angel in the sky"

Ms Curran said of the Limavady man, "home is whenever I'm with you" and that "I will love you more than you will ever know."