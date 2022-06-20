Play Brightcove video

By Emma Patterson:

A herd of little elephants has popped up at various iconic landmarks across Belfast. Seventy Elmer the elephant sculptures, designed by local artists, community groups and schools, have been installed as part of celebrations to mark twenty one years of care at Horizon House Children's Hospice.

They form part of an art trail, dubbed The Big Belfast Trail, which will be open and free for the public to discover over the next ten weeks. Lauren Martin, who designed two of the Elmer sculptures on the trail, said she was inspired to participate by her mother, who was a hospice nurse for fifteen years. "There are thirty artists involved from all over Belfast and some from afar. 'They all did different designs based on or inspired by Belfast so they're all unique and different which is fantastic. 'I was so excited to be a part of it because I know what the hospice does is so essential."

