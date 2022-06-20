Play Brightcove video

The connectivity of Northern Ireland has been 'really hard hit' by ongoing travel disruption, according to the travel writer, Simon Calder.

He has been speaking to UTV as EasyJet has cancelled thousands of flights which were scheduled to take off between July and September.

Heathrow Airport has also asked airlines to cancel 10% of their flights today because of problems with baggage handling.

"It's terribly disappointing for those families that find that their holiday flight has been grounded," Simon told UTV.

"The connectivity of Northern Ireland has been really hard by this.

"As soon as aviation makes contact with reality, things go wrong.

"If your flight is cancelled, you have rights under the European Passenger Rights rules to be rebooked on any airline at the cancelling carrier's expense to get you on your away on the day you originally intended to travel.

