This summer could see a raft of travel issues for the Northern Ireland public.

On Monday, EasyJet announced it has cancelled a number of flights and will have to cut some services through July and September. Passengers are to be informed of changes.

Also on Monday, there was a warning major strike disruption could disrupt millions of people if last-minute talks prove unsuccessful.

The Northern Ireland Consumer Council has provided its top tips ahead of the summer to help people avoid disruption:

Check the latest local requirements before travelling

While we are "living with Covid", not all restrictions have been lifted around the world. Make sure to check local government guidelines for your destination before you set out.

Renew passports on timePassport expirations have a way of sneaking up on people. It's important to check renewal dates with plenty of time before travel, to allow for the time it takes to get a new one. Also bear in mind that some countries do not allow travel on passports due to expire soon, so be sure to check the policy and requirements before leaving.

Earlier this year travellers experienced an issue whereby the country refused entry based on the issue date, rather than the expiration date.Choose flexible fares and accommodation

A flexible fare and a hotel room with a cancellation option might cost more upfront, but they can save money if a trip has to be canceled for personal reasons.

Know your rights

Consumers are at times entitled to certain standards of treatment, including refunds and compensation, when flights or sailings are canceled.

Get Travel insurance

It's important to have insurance that covers all the needs of travel, and to get insurance that covers travel to and from the Republic of Ireland if that is one's destination or arrival point. Leave plenty of time

With queues at check-in and security, it's more important than ever to leave a lot of extra time for your journeys.Pre-book airport car parking and hold baggage

This helps avoid extra costs on arrival at the airport. Check-in OnlineAgain, this avoids additional costs and saves time at the airport.

Check hand luggage requirements and travel light Airlines each have specific and often strict weight and size requirements for travel, so it's useful to be aware of these before getting to the plane. Bringing only hand luggage helps avoid waiting at luggage carousels.

Pre-book special assistance

Book any special mobility or disability assistance at least two days in advance.Get a Global Health Insurance Card

A GHIC will give access to EU healthcare at reduced costs, and occasionally for free.

Shop around for your travel moneyIt's possible to find better deals on exchange rates if you check around, and to find the payment method that best suits you.

