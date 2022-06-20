Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Report by North West Correspondent Mark McFadden:

Damien Casey is regarded as one of the finest hurlers ever produced by Tyrone.

His loss is being mourned right across the GAA community in all of Ireland.

His family are waiting on Spanish authorities to determine the cause of his death.

At Eoghan Ruadh , the club isn't just mourning the loss of one of its finest sports stars.

It's mourning someone who was deeply valued as human being who gave so much to his community, so much to those who needed help.

Floral tributes and pictures of Damian have been placed around the club and a book of condolence has been opened.

"A true gentleman," said one tribute, "you'll never be forgotten."

