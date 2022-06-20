Play Brightcove video

Good morning, here are the headlines in Northern Ireland this Monday 20 June.

Westlink crashA man has died following a crash on the Westlink on Sunday evening. A motorcycle collided with the central reservation of the road.

Cookstown MurderPolice are questioning a 45 year-old man after the death of a woman in her seventies in Cookstown. A murder investigation was launched after the woman's body was found at a house in Ratheen Avenue on Sunday morning.

Tributes paid to Jack OliverTributes have been paid to the motorbike racer Jack Oliver, whom the family describes as an "angel". Jack Oliver passed away after a crash during the Kells Road Race. He was 22 years old.

Concerns over treatment of refugee children in Northern Ireland"Cruel, unneccessary and avoidable"; that's how a numbher of local community groups describe the treatment of refugee children in Northern Ireland. The Children's Law Centre and the South Tyrone Empowerment programme have made the statement on World Refugee Day, after a recent report highlighted potential rights breaches in how refugees are accommodated in NI. Elephants appear around Belfast to aid Hospice NI70 artistic elephants have found a home in Belfast over the weekend and will be in place for ten weeks. The "Elmers" art trail has been launched in aid of NI Hospice, which is marking 21 years of care of the Horizon House in Newtownabbey.

