Northern Ireland athletics squad named for Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland athletes are getting ready for the Commonwealth Games. Credit: Team NI

Northern Ireland's athletics team has been named ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Fifteen athletes will compete for Team NI in Birmingham in just over a month's time.

The team includes youth and experience, with all six Northern Ireland Tokyo Olympians in athletics making the plane.

“It is great to get the squad named and we are really excited about the 15 athletes we have got going to Birmingham,” said Performance Lead Tom Reynolds. 

Team NI Athletes Squad in full:

Ann McCauley, heptathlon 

Ciaran Mageean, 1,500m

Ellish Flanagan, steeplechase 

Ellie McCartney, pole vault 

Hannah Irwin, 10,000m and 5,000m 

Kate O’Connor, heptathlon and javelin 

Kevin Seaward, marathon 

Leon Reid, 200m 

Megan Marrs, 100m hurdles 

Roisin Flanagan, 5,000m 

Sommer Lecky, high jump 

Stephen Scullion, marathon 

Paul Pollock, marathon 

Eve Walsh-Dann, T38 100m 

Mark Miller, T54 marathon 