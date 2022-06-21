Northern Ireland athletics squad named for Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's athletics team has been named ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Fifteen athletes will compete for Team NI in Birmingham in just over a month's time.
The team includes youth and experience, with all six Northern Ireland Tokyo Olympians in athletics making the plane.
“It is great to get the squad named and we are really excited about the 15 athletes we have got going to Birmingham,” said Performance Lead Tom Reynolds.
Team NI Athletes Squad in full:
Ann McCauley, heptathlon
Ciaran Mageean, 1,500m
Ellish Flanagan, steeplechase
Ellie McCartney, pole vault
Hannah Irwin, 10,000m and 5,000m
Kate O’Connor, heptathlon and javelin
Kevin Seaward, marathon
Leon Reid, 200m
Megan Marrs, 100m hurdles
Roisin Flanagan, 5,000m
Sommer Lecky, high jump
Stephen Scullion, marathon
Paul Pollock, marathon
Eve Walsh-Dann, T38 100m
Mark Miller, T54 marathon