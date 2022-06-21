Northern Ireland's athletics team has been named ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Fifteen athletes will compete for Team NI in Birmingham in just over a month's time.

The team includes youth and experience, with all six Northern Ireland Tokyo Olympians in athletics making the plane.

“It is great to get the squad named and we are really excited about the 15 athletes we have got going to Birmingham,” said Performance Lead Tom Reynolds.

Team NI Athletes Squad in full:

Ann McCauley, heptathlon

Ciaran Mageean, 1,500m

Ellish Flanagan, steeplechase

Ellie McCartney, pole vault

Hannah Irwin, 10,000m and 5,000m

Kate O’Connor, heptathlon and javelin

Kevin Seaward, marathon

Leon Reid, 200m

Megan Marrs, 100m hurdles

Roisin Flanagan, 5,000m

Sommer Lecky, high jump

Stephen Scullion, marathon

Paul Pollock, marathon

Eve Walsh-Dann, T38 100m

Mark Miller, T54 marathon