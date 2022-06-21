Play Brightcove video

Here are the headlines for Northern Ireland this Tuesday 21 June with Michelle Napier.

Cookstown murder charge A 45-year-old man is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of a woman in Cookstown

The 77-year-old woman has been named by police as Margaret Una Noone.

Independent Neurology Inquiry due to report today

An independent inquiry into Northern Ireland's largest-ever recall of patients is to publish its findings on Tuesday.

The inquiry was established in 2018 and will release its findings into governance and systems at the trust after thousands of neurology patients were contacted by the Belfast Trust's over concerns with the diagnoses given by Dr Michael Watt.

Still-birth care criticisedA young mother who recently gave birth to a stillborn baby boy has criticised Craigavon Area Hospital claiming staff showed her a complete lack of empathy.

Sarah Lucas says she even received a follow-up antenatal letter, prompting her to attend a pregnancy appointment.

The Southern Trust has apologised to Mrs Lucas.

Justice Minister and PSNI senior officer give evidence on Legacy Proposals

Justice Minister Naomi Long and PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton will give evidence at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday about Troubles legacy proposals.

If enacted, the bill would give immunity from prosecution to those involved in Troubles-related incidents on the condition they cooperate with a new information-gathering body.

