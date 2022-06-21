The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman discovered in a Co Tipperary home may have died some time ago, it has been reported.

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in an isolated home in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.

It has been reported the bodies were found after reports of concern from neighbours.

The Irish Times reported gardai believe the couple may have died months ago, or even up to a year ago.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery.

The scene was preserved on Monday evening pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardaí said.

A post-mortem is to take place on Tuesday to determine the cause.