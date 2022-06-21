An independent inquiry into Northern Ireland's largest ever recall of patients is to publish its findings.The inquiry was established in 2018 after thousands of neurology patients were contacted under the Belfast Trust's recalls.The recalls relate to the conduct of Dr Michael Watt, a neurologist with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust who was found to have misdiagnosed hundreds of patients.

More than 5000 patients were recalled, and of the over 4000 who attended recall appointments, almost a fifth were found to have an "insecure diagnosis".

The inquiry's report will consider the actions of the Belfast Trust management, the Public Health Agency, and other public bodies and whether opportunities were missed in the oversight of Dr Watt's work.

The report will consider communication within the Belfast Trust and between public health bodies in Northern Ireland.

There are a number of inquiries into the recall of patients and the conduct of Dr Watt.

The inquiry reporting on Tuesday will not consider the clinical practice of Dr Watt as this is the remit of the General Medical Councils' investigation.

