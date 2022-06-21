A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his 77-year-old mother in Co Tyrone.

Barry Noone is accused of murdering Una Noone at a property in Cookstown on Sunday.

The 45-year-old appeared on video link at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He spoke to confirm his date of birth and that he understood the charge against him.

Noone, of Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown, was remanded in custody to appear next at Dungannon Crown Court on July 6.