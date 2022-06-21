A 45-year-old man is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of a woman in Cookstown

The 77-year-old woman has been named by police as Margaret Una Noone.

She was found dead in her home on Ratheen Avenue shortly before 11am on Sunday.

The man charged with the pensioner's murder was found at the same property as the victim's body.

The police had arrested the man and questioned him over Sunday and into Monday.

The PSNI have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the woman's death to come forward.

