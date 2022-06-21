Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Londonderry.

Emergency services were sent to the scene on Monday.

In a statement to UTV on Tuesday, the PSNI said: "Police are in attendance at an address in Shanreagh Park in Derry/Londonderry following the report of the death of a man yesterday evening, 20 June.

"As police enquiries are ongoing, a post mortem is being scheduled to establish the cause of death. "There are no further details at this time.”

